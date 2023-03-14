Just as a paddleboater said he was hoping to see a dolphin, one popped up out of the water and swam alongside him off the Dana Point coast.

Wish granted: Dolphins delight boaters off Dana Point just as they say they hope to see one

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- Talk about manifesting.

Two men were boating off Dana Point when one of them remarked "Wouldn't that be rad if a dolphin came over and jumped?"

Sure enough, on cue a pair of dolphins popped up out of the water and swam alongside their rubber inflatable boat.

Bill Clements says it was like the dolphins were listening to his conversation with his buddy Justin Kezmoh.

"He was listening to us!" he says in the video.

Clements has documented many encounters with sea life as he boats off the coast, even on one occasion recording a large blue whale doing a close pass to his paddleboat.