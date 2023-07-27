Trump, aide face additional charges in classified documents case as 3rd defendant is added

WASHINGTON -- Former President Donald Trump and two others are facing additional charges in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents after leaving office.

The charges came in a superseding indictment returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Trump and aide Walt Nauta.

The superseding indictment adds a new count charging Trump with one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information.

Carlos De Oliveira, a current Trump Organization employee who sources tell ABC News is the head of maintenance at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, estate, has been added to the obstruction conspiracy charged in the original indictment.

The superseding indictment also charges Trump, De Oliveira and Nauta with two new obstruction counts based on allegations that the defendants attempted to delete surveillance video footage at Mar-a-Lago in the summer of 2022.

The superseding indictment also charges De Oliveira with false statements and representations in a voluntary interview with the FBI on Jan. 13, 2023.

De Oliveira has been summoned to appear on July 31, 2023, at the federal courthouse in Miami.

Trump pleaded not guilty in June to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities.

Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.