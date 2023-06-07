Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have been unable to locate the sensitive military document that Trump discussed on tape.

Trump informed that he is target of special counsel investigation over classified docs: Sources

Former President Donald Trump received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith's office in recent weeks informing him that he is the target of an ongoing investigation related to his handling of classified information while out of office, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Details of the contents of the letter were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.

The target letter comes after John L. "Jack" Smith, Special Counsel for the Department of Justice, has been overseeing the DOJ's investigation into the former president's handling of classified materials after leaving office.

Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for a photo at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2010. Charles Dharapak/AP

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith to the probe in November, days after Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, creating a conflict of interest, triggering the appointment of a special counsel, according to the DOJ special counsel guidelines.

