Trump co-defendant takes plea deal in Georgia election interference case

The plea deal, by defendant Scott Hall, is the first in the case.

One of former President Donald Trump's co-defendants charged in the Georgia election interference case is taking a plea deal in which he will agree to testify against others in the case.

Scott Hall appeared Friday in court for what the judge said was a "negotiated resolution."

Scott Hall is seen in a mugshot provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia, Aug. 22, 2023. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The arrangement marks the first plea deal in the case.

As part of the deal, Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanors. He will get probation and has agreed to testify moving forward, including at the trial of other co-defendants.

Asked if he understands this is a "negotiated plea," Hall said, "I do."

Hall, a Georgia bail bondsman, was charged in relation to the alleged breach of voting machine equipment in the wake of the 2020 election in Coffee County, Georgia.

Trump and 18 others pleaded not guilty to all charges in a sweeping racketeering indictment for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

The former president says his actions were not illegal and that the investigation is politically motivated.