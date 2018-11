An adult was fatally stabbed and a minor was also stabbed in Santa Ana on Tuesday, police said.Police said a fight broke out between the victims and as many as four suspect on the 1400 block of 18th Street at about 5 p.m.The victims walked away from the encounter and were met again by the suspects on the 1700 block of North Wright Street, where they were stabbed.The adult victim died at a hospital.Police said the suspects fled westbound on 17th Street.