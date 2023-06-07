North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum joins 2024 presidential race

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced he is joining 2024 presidential race -- becoming the 12th Republican candidate on the list.

"There's a value to being underestimated," he has said.

Burgum, a former software CEO elected in 2016, teased his announcement with a video released on Monday. He's set to make it official during remarks from Fargo on Wednesday morning.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks as he kicks off his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)

Titled "Change," Burgum's teaser video shows him tracing his biographical roots: "I started a shoeshine business, worked at the grain elevator and as the chimney sweep, paid my way through college then earned an MBA from Stanford. I ignored those who said North Dakota was too small, too cold and too remote to build a world-class software company."

A native of Arthur, North Dakota, Burgum founded Great Plains Software in 1983 and it was ultimately acquired by Microsoft in 2001; Burgum remained active in the company until 2007.

"I literally bet the farm to help build a tiny startup into a billion-dollar company with customers in 132 countries," he said in his teaser video, describing himself as "a new leader for a changing economy."