4 killed in single-car crash on 5 Freeway in Downey, CHP says

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were killed early Saturday morning when a car slammed into a wall on the side of the 5 Freeway in Downey, authorities said.

The single-car crash occurred on the southbound side of the freeway, just west of the 605 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. All four occupants of a Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The car overturned and was engulfed in flames, which spread to brush alongside the freeway. Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.

The deceased driver and passengers were not immediately identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP. Two southbound lanes were closed by Caltrans as crews worked to clear the wreckage from the freeway.