Video shows thieves breaking into family-owned barber shop in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A family-owned barber shop in Downey is facing a major setback after two thieves broke into their business on Friday, stealing much-needed equipment.

The break-in happened just after 1:20 a.m. Friday at Downey Dave's Barber Shop on Stewart and Gray Road.

Surveillance footage shared with Eyewitness News shows the two thieves walking up to the entrance and using some kind of tool to break through the door.

Moments later, they're seen running out with items. Both suspects were wearing hoodies and their faces appeared to be covered.

According to a GoFundMe created for the barber shop, the business has been around since 1992.

It was founded by Dave Munoz and is now run by his sons, Steven and Victor.

"The shop symbolizes family and community," read the GoFundMe's description. "The robbery not only stripped us of essential tools but also struck at the heart of Dave's legacy."

The business is asking for donations to help replace what was taken, repair the damage caused by the thieves, and help improve their security.

