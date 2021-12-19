Sheriff's deputies shoot suspect after chase ends in crash in Downey, authorities say

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies shot a suspect after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash and a foot chase Saturday night in Downey, authorities said.

Deputies from the department's Norwalk station were in pursuit of the suspect's vehicle when it crashed shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Raviller Drive and Downey & Sanford Bridge Road, an LASD spokesperson said.

The driver exited the vehicle and ran toward a home as deputies gave chase, and the shooting occurred as the suspect entered the residence, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The suspect's condition was not immediately known. No deputies were injured in the confrontation.

The circumstances that prompted the vehicle chase were unclear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

