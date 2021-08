DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Dashcam video shows a woman fight back against another woman who allegedly tried to rob her in the parking lot of a Downey shopping center.The woman told police she was walking back to her car at the Downey Landing shopping center Tuesday afternoon when the other woman jumped out of a car, attacked her and tried to take her purse.The video shows the attacker hit the woman on the head and a brief struggle ensues between the two. She escapes by running from the area, and the attacker gets into the passenger seat of a nearby getaway car.Police are still investigating the incident.