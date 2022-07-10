3 killed, 2 hospitalized in 'isolated' shooting at Downey home; no suspects sought, police say

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three men were killed and two other people were wounded early Sunday morning in a shooting that authorities described as an "isolated incident" at a home in Downey.

Officers responded about 12:45 a.m. to a report of gunshots in the 8100 block of Leeds Street, the Downey Police Department said in a news release.

The officers arrived to find five people, identified only as four men and a woman, who had been shot, the statement said. Three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The surviving man and woman were transported to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

The circumstances that prompted the shooting were unknown, but the news release said a preliminary investigation "revealed this incident was isolated and there are currently no outstanding suspects."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
