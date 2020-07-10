Downtown Disney reopens to public, while theme park's reopening date still undetermined

After months of closure, some people lined up as early as 5 a.m. for the outdoor shopping district's 10 a.m. opening.
For some, it was about being able to buy Disney merchandise.
For others, it was simply a way to get out of the house.
Joselyn McCutcheon drove 90 minutes from Lake Elsinore so her young daughter could be at the Downtown Disney reopening
"She's bored at home. She can't wait to get out and about. That's why she's excited to be here."
The business district filled with shops and restaurants outside Disneyland reopened with new protocols meant to promote social distancing and sanitation. Parking was intentionally kept limited and workers were frequently sanitizing heavily used areas.
Guests were required to wear masks and submit to temperature checks at the entrance.
The district's new operating hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, though hours for individual businesses may vary.
More details about the reopening of Downtown Disney are available here at Disney's website.
The reopening of the theme park remains up in the air. Disneyland is waiting for the state to issue protocols and allow theme parks to reopening.
Pending state and local government approval, Disneyland Resort parks had planned to reopen on July 17 with similar protocols in place, but officials later delayed the reopening of the theme parks and hotel. There was no new date given.
As California is experiencing a surge in cases and as officials considering closing down businesses such as bars, theme parks will likely to have to wait longer.
But fans will be ready as soon as the green light is given.
"Once they open the park back up, we're back," said Airik Aguirre.
Meanwhile, Walt Disney World in Orlando is set to reopen Saturday for the first time since coronavirus-related closures in March.
"Good Morning America" has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look inside Disney World's health and safety measures put in place for guests and employees.