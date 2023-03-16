Burglars are caught on video unsuccessfully trying to steal from downtown LA check cashing business

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured burglars breaking into a check cashing business in downtown L.A. around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The group used sledgehammers and other tools to try to get into the secured backroom and ATM machine inside the lobby.

Video shows the burglars even try to cut through the ceiling before leaving with nothing.

The business sustained significant damage in the burglary attempt.

The owner says he's been at this location since 1984 and nothing like this has ever happened before.