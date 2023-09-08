Man fatally stabbed on Metro platform in downtown Los Angeles

A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Metro platform in downtown L.A. following an argument with another man, police say.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed on a platform at the Pershing Square Metro station in downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The stabbing happened just before 5:20 p.m. after an argument between two men, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said the suspect took out a knife and stabbed the 23-year-old victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene and remains on the loose, police said.

"It is distressing that a senseless act of violence occurred within our Metro system," Metro said in a statement. "Safety is, and always has been Metro's utmost priority and we are deeply committed to providing a secure environment for our customers. Metro is working with the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate this incident."

A police investigation caused trains to bypass the station, Metro's Patrick Chandler told City News Service.

City News Service contributed to this report.