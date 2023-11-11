A hazmat team responded to an area near L.A. Live after a worker in the area became ill from fumes emanating from a 55-gallon drum, according to authorities.

Hazmat team responds to report of chemical fumes near LA Live, more than 30 workers evaluated

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hazmat team responded to an area near L.A. Live in downtown Friday afternoon after a worker became ill from fumes emanating from a 55-gallon drum, according to authorities.

The 55-gallon drum located at 11:58 a.m. at 1168 LA Live Way was moved into a parking structure for cleaning when an employee complained of general sickness from fumes coming from unknown contents inside the drum, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The hazmat team was dispatched to the area to investigate the contents of the drum, which was later determined to be non-hazardous.

The area was also surveyed and deemed safe.

Authorities said people in the area may notice a smell due to the quantity spilled, but it's not hazardous and poses no public safety concern.

Thirty-three people, all employees of the JW Marriott hotel, were evaluated and then released. A woman was taken to a hospital for a medical compliant unrelated to the incident, LAFD said.

The worker who fell ill was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital.

The L.A. County Health Department will take over the investigation into the incident.

City News Service contributed to this report.