DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A threat of a mass shooting in downtown Los Angeles this week was determined to be not credible and no arrests have been made, authorities said.The threat of a shooting planned for Thursday went viral after circulating on social media.The Los Angeles Police Department said the department was alerted to the possible threat on Tuesday, but investigators did not find it to be credible and no crime took place.This comes as President Biden and a large number of other dignitaries gather in L.A. this week for the Summit of the Americas.