Crews battle church fire near downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive blaze ripped through a two-story church near downtown Los Angeles Friday evening, prompting more than 90 firefighters to respond to the scene.

LAFD said the firefighters at the 118-year-old church located at 1376 E 18th St. erupted shortly after 8 p.m.

Intense flames chewed through the building's roof as firefighters tackled the blaze.

All Metro Los Angeles A Line train service was shut down along Washington Boulevard between Central Avenue and Hooper Avenue until firefighters finished operations in the area.

By around 9 p.m., firefighters appeared to have gotten the upper hand on the blaze.

The church, which was built in 1903, was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. LAFD said about 95 firefighters responded to the scene.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.

