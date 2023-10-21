A driver was killed after crashing into a semi-truck and becoming trapped under the large vehicle in the downtown Los Angeles area Saturday morning.

Driver killed after crashing into semi-truck in downtown LA; speed believed to be a factor

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was killed after crashing into a semi-truck and becoming trapped under the large vehicle in the downtown Los Angeles area Saturday morning.

The collision happened just before 3 a.m. at Alameda and 8th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the small vehicle, a woman of unknown age, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The LAPD says speed appears to be a factor in the deadly crash. Witnesses told police the semi-truck had the green light at the time, and it appears the other driver did not attempt to brake as there were no marks on the road.

Investigators say it's unclear if the driver who died was distracted, asleep at the wheel or driving under the influence.

The driver of the semi-truck was said to be OK.

