Man arrested after caught on video lighting multiple fires in downtown LA

Thursday, July 13, 2023 5:47PM
A man was taken into custody after he was seen lighting some brush on fire in downtown Los Angeles.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after he was seen lighting some brush on fire in downtown Los Angeles.

Video shows the man lighting multiple fires along Alameda Street near Union Station early Thursday morning.

It appears a Metro worker helped put out the flames with a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived. The man was arrested shortly after, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No other details were available.

The incident happened as the region dealt with extreme heat and increased fire danger.

