Man shot to death outside of JW Marriott hotel in downtown LA, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was found shot to death outside of the JW Marriott hotel on Olympic Boulevard in downtown Los Angeles, police say.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News they received a call about a shooting at the hotel just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who is believed to be about 20 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the suspects fled in a white SUV, though details regarding an exact make and model were not immediately released.

A description of the suspects was also not immediately available.

As of Tuesday morning, the area surrounding the hotel's entrance was blocked off as police conducted its investigation.

Meanwhile, LAPD says it's investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.