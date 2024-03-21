Metro bus carjacked at gunpoint, crashes into cars in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LSO ANGELES (KABC) -- A Metro bus was carjacked in downtown Los Angeles, resulting in several crashes before the driver eventually plowed into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel overnight.

The incident unfolded around 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say a suspect got onto the bus with a BB gun that looked like a replica gun and told the bus driver to drive.

Surveillance video from the area shows the bus careening down the street before hitting one car at an intersection. Police say at least one other car was hit by the bus before it finally crashed at 900 W. Olympic Boulevard, where the Ritz-Carlton Hotel is located.

The suspect, however, never actually took control of the bus, and no passengers were on board at the time. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

The bus driver sustained unspecified injuries. It's unclear if the drivers of the other vehicles that were hit were also hurt.