Police search for suspect in deadly stabbing on Metro platform in DTLA

A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed on a Metro platform in downtown L.A. following an argument with another man, police say.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search is underway for a suspect who fatally stabbed a 23-year-old man on a platform at the Pershing Square Metro station in downtown Los Angeles.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon after an argument between two men, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said Jesse Rodriguez was on the train when the suspect, who was armed with a knife, approached him.

"Without warning or provocation, the suspect stabbed the victim in the upper torso and fled the train on foot," said police in a statement.

Police released a photo of the suspect. They said he was last seen wearing a black wave cap, a black long sleeve shirt, dark colored pants, black shoes, and was carrying a black Puma backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.