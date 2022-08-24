Restaurant worker hit while riding moped home from work in DTLA; police searching for suspect

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A family is begging for the public's help in finding the person responsible for hitting their loved one while he was riding his moped in downtown Los Angeles.

According to family members, 30-year-old Miguel Velazquez was riding his blue moped home last week after his shift at a downtown restaurant when he stopped at the intersection of Flower and 3rd streets.

They say the driver of a blue Mini Cooper came down the street and hit Velazquez.

His family says good Samaritans stepped in to help get him to the curb safely and filmed the suspect driving off.

Meanwhile, police released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of finding the driver.

Velazquez wasn't seriously injured and only suffered a few broken bones and bruising, according to his family. He's expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, police have since launched an investigation and are offering a $25,000 reward for any information.

They said the suspect's Mini Cooper has a white top and a large, full size sunroof.

Police posted a photo what the car looks like on Twitter. They said the suspect's vehicle may have some visible damage to its front end.

Police said the driver is possibly a Hispanic or Indian man in his 40s with black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.