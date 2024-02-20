Gunfire erupts inside downtown LA warehouse after stolen truck chase, video shows

Newly released bodycam video shows the moments gunfire erupted inside a downtown Los Angeles warehouse at the end of a police chase.

Newly released bodycam video shows the moments gunfire erupted inside a downtown Los Angeles warehouse at the end of a police chase.

Newly released bodycam video shows the moments gunfire erupted inside a downtown Los Angeles warehouse at the end of a police chase.

Newly released bodycam video shows the moments gunfire erupted inside a downtown Los Angeles warehouse at the end of a police chase.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly released bodycam video shows the moments gunfire erupted inside a downtown Los Angeles warehouse at the end of a police chase.

The incident unfolded the afternoon of Jan. 19, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers initiated the chase of a white pickup truck after discovering it had been stolen earlier that day and that the victim had left a firearm inside.

Dashcam footage shows the driver racing at high speeds before getting off the 10 Freeway and crashing into a parked car at Pico Boulevard and Paloma Street.

The driver then got out of the car and ran into a warehouse with people inside.

Officers rushed into the business, but the suspect refused to drop the gun in his hand. Officers fired several shots, striking the man identified as 32-year-old Mario Alvarenga.

Authorities eventually recovered the gun and discovered that it was not loaded.

The suspect, now facing multiple charges, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.