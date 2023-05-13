2 men brutally beaten by armed robbers at clothing boutique in downtown LA: Surveillance video

Two men were brutally beaten by armed robbers during an incident that was captured on surveillance video at a clothing boutique in downtown Los Angeles.

The robbery occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday at a store in the 1100 block of South Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Disturbing footage, captured by a surveillance camera inside the small business, shows the two assailants beating a man on the floor during a prolonged struggle. One of the suspects is seen holding an automatic handgun.

The second victim is later seen in the video after apparently being injured in an off-camera altercation. He collapses as the robbers continue to attack the first victim, whose spilled blood ends up smeared across the floor.

Afterward, surveillance video from outside the store shows the attackers running to a sedan that is parked curbside. They were last seen heading southbound on Main Street in the car, which had tinted windows.

The suspects were described as two men, both wearing hooded sweatshirts. They made off with an unspecified amount of jewelry and remained at large Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with one of the victims' medical expenses.