Man fatally shot at luxury residential high-rise in downtown LA, police say

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday evening at a luxury apartment high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot multiple times, the LAPD said. His identity was not immediately released.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and a description of the suspect or suspects was not available.

The circumstances that led to the incident were under investigation.