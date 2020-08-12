Arts & Entertainment

Actress stays positive during pandemic, writes musical tribute to Dr. Anthony Fauci

A musical-theater actress spends her time during pandemic staying positive and writing a song in tribute to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
By
LOS ANGELES -- Singer Bets Malone doesn't have a stage to perform on right now but she does have a platform. And she's using her voice to sing about the Covid-19 pandemic. Her latest song is a new take on old classic. And she wrote it for a man we've all come to know. Malone took one of her favorite songs, "You Made Me Love You," changed up the words and turned it into "Dear Dr. Fauci."

"I just feel like Dr. Fauci's been there for song long and I feel like he's braved a lot of storms and a lot of criticism and I do have a crush on him," said Malone. "I think he's a magician. I'm trying to stay away from the satiric negativity and try and to just do positive things."

Malone knows it will be some time before she's able to do what she's done for years: perform for a live audience.

"Our industry will be the last to come back, especially the live performers. And so I know most of my friends, we are just crossing our fingers and saying hopes and prayers every night that the scientists pull through for us," said Malone.

The veteran performer notes there is one famous musical now being performed under a tent in a Massachusetts parking lot, having met all the state and union safety guidelines...including something very different for the performers.

"They just did a production of 'Godspell' in the Boston area and everybody was behind Plexiglas in their own little boxes. It's like the only, like, union-sanctioned show happening right now in the United States and my friend choreographed it and it's just a different looking thing, you know?" said Malone.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescoronavirus californiamusictheatermusicalanthony faucicovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Watch Kamala Harris in 2016 debate for Senate seat
Orange County declares 8/24 'Kobe Bryant Day'
California judge rules Uber, Lyft drivers are employees
SoCal woman receives liver transplant from surprising donor
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
LAUSD board approves distance learning deal
Show More
OC child recovering from West Nile virus
Pac-12 postpones fall football season amid COVID concerns
Certain masks may be worse than no mask at all, preliminary Duke study finds
Salmonella outbreak: Onions sold at Ralphs, Trader Joe's recalled
Drug busts off San Diego Coast net meth, marijuana
More TOP STORIES News