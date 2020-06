Dr. Barbara Ferrer says she's received death threats amid coronavirus emergency

EMBED >More News Videos "We're not into the second wave," warned the governor. "We're not out of the first wave."

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A routine briefing on local officials' response to the coronavirus took an unexpected turn on Monday when the Los Angeles County Public Health Director addressed death threats she has received amid the pandemic."I, like hundreds of other health officials across the county, have in fact received threats and have in fact received a lot of hate mail. For me, it goes back to March. The threats were in the middle of May," Dr. Ferrer said during Monday's briefing.Dr. Ferrer also released a statement about the threats on Monday, which said in part:The statement also said:Dr. Ferrer's announcement came after officials reported an increase in community transmission of COVID-19, which is being attributed to an increase in new cases in the region.Health officials on Monday confirmed an additional 18 deaths and 2,571 new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, bringing the region's totals to 3,137 deaths and 85,942 cases.Dr. Ferrer also noted that Monday was the third time within one week that there were at least 2,000 new cases of coronavirus infection.