Dr. Dre to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre is set to be honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rapper and producer from Compton will be recognized during a ceremony next Tuesday at 6840 Hollywood Blvd., according to the Walk of Fame's website.

Fellow rap icon Snoop Dogg and music mogul Jimmy Iovine are also expected to speak at the event.

Dr. Dre will be receiving the 2,775th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star will be for the recording category.

The multi-time Grammy winner co-founded the influential rap group N.W.A. and then launched his successful solo career with the release of 1992's acclaimed "The Chronic."

He has also mentored and worked with other hip-hop superstars such as Eminem, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.