Dr. Lucy Jones named one of USA Today's 'Women of the Year'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones has been named one of USA Today's "Women of the Year."

It's a recognition of women who have made a significant impact in their communities and across the country.

You may recognize Dr. Jones from her contributions on Eyewitness News regarding earthquakes.

She was the only woman in California to receive the honor.

