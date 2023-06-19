Meet drag king Hugh Stone

HOUSTON, Texas -- After singing and acting on stage for years, Grace Gibson thought her performance life was in the past, that is until she found drag.

"As far as my personal expression goes and self-exploration, drag has given me the creative outlet that I never knew I needed," Gibson said.

Gibson goes by the name Hugh Stone while performing as a drag king. A drag king is traditionally a woman who performs with a masculine appearance.

You can see how drag has helped Gibson find herself in the video above.