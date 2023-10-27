Protesters shut down 'Drag Story Hour' event at San Fernando library

Drag Laureate Pickle, who was set to host the event, said people were yelling and physically blocking the entrance: "They were calling me a pedophile, they were calling me a pervert ... the usual slurs."

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- At the San Fernando Public Library Wednesday, Drag Laureate Pickle tried to cut through the crowd and the noise.

Video shared widely online shows people standing outside of the library in protest.

"They were calling me a pedophile, they were calling me a pervert, they were telling me to stay away from kids," said Pickle. "Just the usual slurs."

Pickle has hosted several Drag Story Hour events but never have the protesters shut it down.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, whose office hosted the event, posted on X hours later, apologizing to Pickle and those who planned to attend, adding in part, "These disgusting tactics and efforts to incite violence prevented Pickle and library patrons from entering the building. I hope no one does to their families what they did to their neighbors today."

It's unclear whether the protesters live in San Fernando.

San Fernando police told Eyewitness News its main goal was to make sure the protest didn't escalate to physical violence. Officers did not make any arrests.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center is among those wishing more was done.

"They absolutely [ have a right to protest ] but when they are inciting violence and creating an environment that is counterproductive to what we're saying that we're aiming to do, I think that's when we have to ask ourselves, 'What's really happening here?'" said Oliver DelGado, the center's director of communication.

Pickle told ABC7 she saw people physically barricading the entrances to the library. She wants accountability and understanding of why Drag Story Hour matters.

"It is about self-expression," said Pickle. "These programs are completely G-rated, and if they don't want to bring their children for whatever reason, that is their right. It is not their right to determine whether or not public programs are offered through a public library."

Pickle was planning to read "The Kindness Book" by Todd Parr, which explores the value of being kind to others.

"Kindness is thinking about peoples' feelings and helping them feel good," Pickle said as she read a portion of the book. "Being kind makes you feel good too."