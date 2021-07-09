Arts & Entertainment

Video: Rapper Drake spotted on date at empty Dodger Stadium

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Drake spotted on date at empty Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rapper Drake might have taken the cake for the best date night ever after hosting a private dinner date right on the field at Dodger Stadium.

On Thursday night, AIR7 HD spotted the Grammy Award-winning artist with his date along the third base line in front of the dugout with an assortment of food surrounded by what appears to be multiple vases filled with flowers. Adding to the extravagance was an apparent waiter at a separate table just feet from the pair.

Drake, 34, had a custom Dodgers jerseys with the words "the boy" while his date, Johanna Leia, was wearing one with her name on the back.



The 34-year-old rapper appears to have an affinity for lavish gatherings at sports venues. In May, the "Desires" rapper reportedly celebrated winning the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards by renting out Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, with a capacity of 70,000, for a dinner on the 50 yard line.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleslos angeles countycelebritydrakerapperlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
Hundreds of small quakes reported following 6.0 near Lake Tahoe
CA power grid declares Flex Alert for Friday
Malibu brush fire burns several acres amid extreme heat
SoCal weather: Temperatures getting hotter Friday
K-9 tracks down girl missing during Tropical Storm Elsa
LA County reports 165% increase in new COVID-19 cases
Show More
DeSantis parts with Trump in response to Surfside tragedy
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of 6-year-old in OC
'Truly a senseless act': Road rage shooting kills MN baseball coach
'I'll keep fighting for her': Slain woman's family demands justice
More TOP STORIES News