Dramatic fire erupts at commercial building in downtown LA, roof partially collapses

A dramatic fire erupted at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, causing the structures roof to collapse.

A dramatic fire erupted at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, causing the structures roof to collapse.

A dramatic fire erupted at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, causing the structures roof to collapse.

A dramatic fire erupted at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, causing the structures roof to collapse.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A dramatic fire erupted Friday morning at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles, causing the structure's roof to partially collapse.

The blaze was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. at a two-story building in the 1600 block of East 8th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters were initially in a defensive position as massive flames emanated from the roof.

No injuries were reported, and it was unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire began.

The cause of the incident was unknown.