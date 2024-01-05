Bystanders rescue driver from fiery overturned truck on 134 Freeway

Good Samaritans could be seen pulling a person from the cab as flames and thick smoke were shooting from the overturned truck's trailer.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic rescue was caught on video as bystanders pulled a person from a dump truck that overturned and caught on fire on the 134 Freeway on Friday.

The truck overturned in the Burbank area near Bob Hope Drive and blocked eastbound lanes as flames and thick smoke shot up from the trailer.

Bystanders could be seen pulling a person from the overturned cab.

Firefighters responded and quickly put out the flames. Authorities say the driver was not seriously injured.

Traffic on the 134 was backing up for miles as just a single lane of cars was being allowed to pass as the evening rush hour approached. Westbound lanes were also congested as drivers slowed down to stare at the accident scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.