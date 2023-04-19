SoCal company plans to launch first-class passenger train service between LA and San Francisco

A company from Newport Beach is reportedly planning to launch a nightly first-class passenger train service between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Reports say it would use the same route as Amtrak's Coast Starlight.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A company from Newport Beach is reportedly planning to launch a nightly first-class passenger train service between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

According to the SFGate, Dreamstar Lines Inc. said it's working on "lining up the railcars, financing, staffing and agreements needed to offer the first night train on the route in decades."

SFGate said the the train would leave at 10 p.m. and arrive by 8:30 a.m. and would use the same route as Amtrak's Coast Starlight.

Fares would be anywhere from $300 to $1,000.

Earlier this year, plans of a high-speed bullet train that would take people from Southern California to Las Vegas were revealed.

Brightline, the company that will build the system, announced a landmark labor agreement with the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition, which is "comprised of 13 rail unions representing more than 160,000 freight, regional, commuter, and passenger railroad workers in the United States."

"Americans want high-speed rail, and Brightline West and the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition will deliver," the High-Speed Rail Labor Coalition in a statement released in March.

"Brightline West will be the most elegant travel by rail experience you can have in America, and it will be the catalyst for America's renaissance of travel by high-speed rail."

The $10 billion investment is expected to create nearly 35,000 jobs during construction and over 1,000 permanent jobs once operational, according to a press release from Brightline.

The fully-electric train will be able to travel 200 miles an hour.

There will be stations near the Las Vegas Strip, Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley and Hesperia. Construction is set to begin later this year and may be completed by 2027.