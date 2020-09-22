Double drive-in fun in West Hollywood: Mel's adds Sunday night movies to its carhop service

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In the age of COVID-19, drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback. The iconic Mel's drive-in on Sunset Boulevard is bringing the movie magic to West Hollywood at their new drive-in movie nights, which combines their restaurant with the big screen experience.On Sunday nights, Mel's is taking customers on a nostalgic trip to another era."I had to come because I love 'Grease' and I love the 1950s. I even have a whole bunch of outfits," said Mikayla Pena.The family-owned restaurant is bringing back a tradition started more than 70 years ago: carhop service."My grandfather had Mel's Drive-in, it was a carhop restaurant from 1947 up until about the seventies. Things changed and carhop kinda went away and I brought it back," said Colton Weiss.Weiss says having carhops deliver orders is fun for customers and it has helped the chain survive during the coronavirus crisis."When we couldn't have people dine in, it was only takeout and stuff when COVID first started," said Weiss. "When we brought back carhop service it was a safe way for people to pull up and eat in their cars and they had that retro, cool fun experience.""Ferris Bueller's Day Off" kicked off the Sunday night drive-in film series. The cost is $30 per adult; there's no charge for children. Only 18 vehicles are allowed in the parking lot."You're able to feel the culture and community of Mel's and it's a nice way to be able to social distance and come out here and spend time with family," said Lance Butler.