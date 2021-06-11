Driver killed in crash that sparked fire in Hancock Park house, garage; street racing suspected

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed in Hancock Park crash that sparked fire in house, garage

HANCOCK PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home in Hancock Park was killed, and the crash sparked a fire in an attached garage, nearby vegetation and in the attic of the house overnight. Investigators believe the driver was street racing at the time of the crash.

Crews responded about 11:35 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of Rimpau Boulevard, near Third Street, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A knockdown was declared about 12:10 a.m. Friday, Prange said.

Witnesses says the vehicle was traveling at an estimated 90 mph when the driver lost control, hit a curb and went airborne before slamming into a tree near a bedroom of the home.

"A little girl was in a bedroom and stepped out of that room, otherwise this could have been a real tragedy,'' LAPD Capt. Brian Wendling told reporters at the scene.



The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

A skid mark in excess of 300 feet was visible on Third Street in the area of the crash, Wendling said.

The name of the driver was not immediately released.

Officials say the home was yellow-tagged, with the family able to enter the house but not the garage.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hancock parklos angeleslos angeles countycar crashfatal crashstreet racinghouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Procession underway for San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy killed in shooting
Rescue crews searching for man who fell off Catalina ferry
WATCH TODAY: CA to hold 2nd 'Vax for the Win' drawing
Long Beach officials unveil new Pride lifeguard tower
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
Newsom recall election to cost $215 million
3 dead in Florida supermarket shooting include grandmother, 1-year-old
Show More
Local woman makes her baking dreams a reality
OC business owners protest workplace mask rules
Amazon driver attacks customer after delivery argument
Jenner says she'll take money from CA bullet train to finish Trump wall
Making these 4 changes can increase your lifespan, research shows
More TOP STORIES News