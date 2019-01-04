The driver of an SUV was recovering after the vehicle slammed through a glass floor-to-ceiling window of a parking structure and plunged three stories to the street below Thursday evening in North Hollywood.The crash happened about 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of Tujunga Avenue, near Magnolia Boulevard. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class vehicle landed on its roof amid shards of glass and large chunks of broken concrete.It was initially reported that the driver was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. On Friday morning, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the motorist was alert and talking and listed in stable condition.The incident occurred when the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake and lost control of the G-Wagen, LAPD investigators said, adding that DUI was not a factor. No charges are expected.