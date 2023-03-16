After the wettest winter in years helped curtail the state's extreme drought, emergency water restrictions are being lifted for nearly 7 million Southern Californians.

Only 36% of California remains in drought after series of storms improve conditions statewide

Only 36.44% of California remains in drought, according to data announced Thursday by the U.S. Drought Monitor, marking another significant improvement in conditions.

The date was valid through the morning of March 14, and showed that a series of atmospheric storms had improved conditions from a week earlier, when 43.06% of the state was in moderate or severe drought.

According to a map provided by the Drought Monitor, some parts of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties are now either abnormally dry or in moderate or severe drought. Conditions in most of western L.A. County are normal.

California has been drenched by a fire hose of moisture from the Pacific Ocean that has led to flooding, landslides and toppled trees.

Ski resorts on the California-Nevada border are marking their snowiest winter stretch since 1971, when record-keeping began. In fact, the Sierra Nevada is on the verge of surpassing the second-highest snow total for an entire winter season, with at least two months still to go.

