Lawn expert gives water saving tips to maintain green landscape during drought

Local lawn experts say there are still things you can do around your home to help you save water and money while keeping your landscape as green as possible.

ENCINO (KABC) -- Drastic new images from NASA show the impact the ongoing drought has had on Lake Mead.

Water levels are at their lowest since 1937.

In Southern California water restrictions are in place in some areas to help conserve water.

Local lawn experts like Joel Soper said there's still things you can do around your home to help you save water and money while keeping your landscape as green as possible.

Soper owns Aerations Plus and recommends watering your lawn early in the morning.

He said the best times to do so is between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

"If you water during the day it's just like pouring gasoline on your lawn because the sun is out," Soper said. "It's going to burn it."

Also, he said staking holes into your lawn to loosen up the soil twice a year helps get water and nutrients down into the roots.

"So what happens if you don't have an aerated soil the water has a tendency just to either run right off of it or stay on top of the lawn and when the sun comes out it will burn the lawn," Soper said.

He said a home's irrigation system can often be the biggest water waster.

He said check for leaks and watch it in action to make sure it's hitting your lawn and not going elsewhere.

Soper recommends installing a smart timer to monitor water use and replace old sprinkler heads with new ones that control the amount of water that comes out.

"So compared to the old school heads that just sprayed up in the air and just wasted water you're going to get a lot more bang for your buck," he said.

Soper said soaker hoses can also be placed in planters and other hard to reach places.

He said, "Not only are you getting a lot better results you're watering a lot less because it's getting right to where it needs to get to."

Experts said some of these changes could cost you a little more on the front end but you'll save more in the long run.