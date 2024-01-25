WATCH LIVE

Authorities seize $1M in drugs, $300K cash in San Fernando Valley bust

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, January 25, 2024 6:45AM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal and local authorities have busted a major drug trafficking ring that flooded the San Fernando Valley with cocaine, methamphetine and fentanyl.

The operation seized 44 pounds of meth, 128 pounds of cocaine, and six and a half pounds of fentanyl.

Total value: more than $1 million.

Agents also seized guns and $300,000 in cash.

A federal grand jury indicted seven members of the drug crew.

Four were arrested this week. Sarkis "Sam" Kyurkchian, 40, of North Hollywood is a fugitive on the run.

