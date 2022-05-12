Over $3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized by LASD in Huntington Park drug bust

A narcotics team with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department served a search warrant and recovered the pills.
They also recovered 94 pounds of methamphetamine and two kilograms of powdered fentanyl, which authorities estimate totals to more than $3 million.
Two men were arrested and booked for various narcotics-related charges.
Anyone who sees activity that could be suspicious or criminal in nature should contact their local sheriff's station or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.