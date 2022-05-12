drug bust

Over $3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl seized by LASD in Huntington Park drug bust

Two men were arrested and booked for various narcotics-related charges.
By ABC7.com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

$3 million worth of meth, fentanyl seized in Huntington Park drug bust

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities said they seized over 150,000 counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills on Tuesday in Huntington Park, which are believed to contain fentanyl.

A narcotics team with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department served a search warrant and recovered the pills.

They also recovered 94 pounds of methamphetamine and two kilograms of powdered fentanyl, which authorities estimate totals to more than $3 million.

Two men were arrested and booked for various narcotics-related charges.

Read more | National Fentanyl Awareness Day: SoCal mother shares heartbreaking loss of 14-year-old son
EMBED More News Videos

The DEA declared May 10 as National Fentanyl Awareness Day, and an Orange County mother who lost her teen son to a fentanyl overdose said it's just a start.



Anyone who sees activity that could be suspicious or criminal in nature should contact their local sheriff's station or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeles countyhuntington parkfentanylillegal drugslos angeles county sheriff's departmentdrug bustmethamphetaminedrug
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DRUG BUST
Northern California authorities recover over 92 pounds of fentanyl
Bags of 'white powder' found in plush reindeer donated to LA charity
DEA and Riverside County leaders sounding the alarm on fentanyl
2 men face multiple charges for historically massive OC drug bust
TOP STORIES
At least 20 homes destroyed in 195-acre Laguna Niguel brush fire
Mom accused of killing her kids believed they were possessed: Source
Police chase reported stolen truck through streets of LA
Authorities searching for man accused of trying to kidnap young girl
LA officials want El Salvador Corridor street vendors off the streets
Andy Dick arrested for felony sexual battery in Trabuco Canyon
As booster rates lag, analysis shows rise in deaths among vaccinated
Show More
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
Anthony Avalos case: Family, county reach $32 million settlement
LA councilman calls for parking ticket relief for homeless
11-year-old among victims duct-taped in Riverside home invasion
Total 'blood moon' eclipse to rise over US this weekend
More TOP STORIES News