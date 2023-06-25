LAPD shuts down drug lab disguised as pizza shop in North Hollywood

Police said the facility is a warehouse that was converted into a "super lab" used to extract honey oil.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A drug lab disguised as a pizza kitchen in North Hollywood was shut down by police last week.

The bust happened on Thursday, June 22, in the 7300 block of Radford Avenue as part of an LAPD narcotics investigation.

Police said the facility is a warehouse that was converted into a "super lab" used to extract honey oil, also known as hash oil or cannabis oil.

Investigators said the lab posed a serious threat to nearby businesses - including a pet clinic next door - since honey oil labs are known to be dangerous and can sometimes cause explosions.

Two people were arrested and booked into jail without bail. Their identities weren't immediately released.

Police said it took half a day to dismantle the lab and deem the area safe. One gram of honey oil can sell for as much as $50, investigators said.

LAPD Captain Lillian Carranza said mass production of the oil can bring in thousands of dollars a week.