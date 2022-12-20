OC woman decorates Christmas tree with tribute ornaments for those who died of drug overdoses

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Andree Scalon from Fullerton lost her 32-year-old son Stephan Frank Chaplin to a fentanyl overdose in March this year. At first she didn't want to decorate for Christmas, but her home is decorated a bit differently than all the other houses on Roosevelt Avenue.

Her front yard has a Christmas tree set up in the front of it -- with ornaments dedicated to those who've died from drug overdoses.

"I wasn't going to do anything at all, but then I started thinking that I need to do something in his honor, in his name," Scalon said.

The tribute isn't just for her son. There are now close to two dozen ornaments from strangers, and those alike, who lost a loved one to drug overdoses.

They hope this tribute will raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

"Hopefully this will help someone, and someone will live," Scalon said.