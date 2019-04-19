DEA: Dealers using submarines to traffic drugs, social media to target SoCal youth

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal drug investigations are cropping up around Southern California with dealers using both submarines for trafficking and social media to facilitate use among children.

DEA Special Agent in Charge David Downing told Eyewitness News that using submarines isn't groundbreaking, but the trafficking tactic has his agency on high alert.

"It's not necessarily new, but it's one of the more innovative methods that they use to try to thwart law enforcement detection," Downing said.

Dealers are then using smaller vessels to transport drugs into California ports.

"(The boats are) going into Laguna Beach, Ventura, beach areas like that," Downing said.

Drug use being promoted on social media is also raising a red flag.

"Unfortunately, they're using the internet to facilitate their ability to get these drugs," Downing said. "We have actually three active investigations going on in my office. What I'm happy to say in one such case, an internet-based investigation shut down an internet site that facilitated getting drugs to minors and kids."

A drug take back event is being held April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the country.

To find more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, go to takebackday.dea.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycaliforniacocaineillegal drugsdrug take backcarteldrugs
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News