DEA: Dealers using submarines to traffic drugs, social media to target SoCal youth

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Federal drug investigations are cropping up around Southern California with dealers using both submarines for trafficking and social media to facilitate use among children.
DEA Special Agent in Charge David Downing told Eyewitness News that using submarines isn't groundbreaking, but the trafficking tactic has his agency on high alert.
"It's not necessarily new, but it's one of the more innovative methods that they use to try to thwart law enforcement detection," Downing said.
Dealers are then using smaller vessels to transport drugs into California ports.
"(The boats are) going into Laguna Beach, Ventura, beach areas like that," Downing said.
Drug use being promoted on social media is also raising a red flag.
"Unfortunately, they're using the internet to facilitate their ability to get these drugs," Downing said. "We have actually three active investigations going on in my office. What I'm happy to say in one such case, an internet-based investigation shut down an internet site that facilitated getting drugs to minors and kids."
A drug take back event is being held April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. across the country.
To find more information on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, go to takebackday.dea.gov.
