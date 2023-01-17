LGBTQ+ community center opens in downtown Los Angeles

The 'ART Community Center' consists of the Proud Art Gallery, Queer Marketplace, library, community room and co-working space.

DOWNTOWN LA (KABC) -- There is a new home for the LGBTQ+ community in downtown Los Angeles.

The DTLA PROUD Community Center opened over the weekend at The Bloc in downtown L.A.

The A+R=T Center was named by organizers who say their focus is on creating ACCESSIBILITY and REPRESENTATION in order to help the community THRIVE.

"It's an art gallery, a community room, a queer marketplace, a library and a co-working space," stated Oliver Alpuche, Founder and Executive Director of DTLA PROUD.

"It's going to give our community a place to come to and connect and have that support that they need."

From art and financial classes to gathering and socializing, the center will offer a variety of services.

Organizers say they are committed to celebrating everyone's story, spreading optimism, growing the community and expanding the definition of diversity.

The PROUD Art Gallery is part of the new location, with an opening show from artist Brandon Brewer titled 'Crossing Boundaries: Rearrangement in Collage and Black Identity.'

The Bloc is located at 700 W. 7th Street in downtown L.A.