Duarte residents near burn scar areas spared from major storm damage

Duarte residents living near burn scar areas remain on alert for possible mud and debris flows as Southern California faced another storm Tuesday.

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Duarte residents living near burn scar areas remain on alert for possible mud and debris flows as Southern California faced another round of storms Tuesday.

Residents are relieved that measures to protect property have held up so far.

Some neighbors living off Mel Canyon Road near the Fish Fire burn scar remain cautions after the city was soaked overnight. K-rails there prevented mounds of mud from spilling into the neighborhood.

About five years ago, neighbor John Fasana had mudflows come rushing down that same street. On Tuesday, about 25 homes in the neighborhood remained at risk for a repeat.

"At this point if it's like this we probably won't evacuate," Fasana said. "So we'll see what the city recommends."

The city is encouraging neighbors to shelter in place.

City leaders said there have been no reports of major damage or any rescues.