1 person critically injured after car crashes into Duarte animal hospital, authorities say

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was seriously injured and a dog reportedly died after a two-vehicle collision sent a driver crashing into an animal hospital in Duarte.

It happened just after 9 p.m. at the Duarte Azusa Animal Hospital on Las Lomas Road and Huntington Drive.

Authorities told Eyewitness News the driver crashed into the building, leaving two people who were inside the vehicle trapped.

At least one person was critically injured, though it's unclear if that person was the driver or the passenger. His or her injuries were described as non-life threatening, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department called animal control services in regards to a dog that was found dead.

It's unclear if the dog was inside the hospital at the time of the crash.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

