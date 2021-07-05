royal family

Duchess of Cambridge forced to self-isolate after COVID-19 contact

By Max Foster, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

William, Harry had argument over bullying allegations, book claims

LONDON -- The Duchess of Cambridge is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson for Kensington Palace told CNN on Monday.

"Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home," the spokesperson said.

The Duchess will not attend Monday's engagements, the spokesperson added. She was alerted on Friday afternoon and began isolating then.

A royal source told CNN that the Duchess took lateral flow tests before her engagements last week at the Euro 2020 soccer tournament and at Wimbledon, and both were negative. Catherine also followed the rules throughout Wimbledon on mask-wearing, the royal source added.

The source said the Duchess is tested for Covid-19 twice a week with lateral flow tests, in line with the royal household's testing system. Catherine has also been vaccinated twice, the source added.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The video in the player is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykate middletonroyal familyu.s. & worldcovid 19
ROYAL FAMILY
William, Harry reunite at Princess Diana statue unveiling
Diana legacy lingers as fans mark late royal's 60th birthday
William, Harry had argument over bullying allegations, book claims
Harry, Meghan say Queen signed off on daughter Lilibet's name
TOP STORIES
Fireworks illuminate sky across Southern California
60 Freeway crash: Man was shot while driving with 2 teen sons in truck
Terry Donahue, legendary UCLA football coach, dies
Collapsed Florida condo demolished amid safety concerns: VIDEO
Driver shot on 91 Freeway in Riverside
1,000-acre fire erupts near 5 Fwy in Gorman, prompting evacuations
VP Kamala Harris thanks firefighters in Brentwood in surprise visit
Show More
Modesto Amber Alert deactivated after abduction victim found, CHP says
Trevor Bauer case: MLB investigators looking into range of inquiries
Watch: Massive blast after fireworks detonate as they're being set up
Biden sees virus 'independence,' but COVID takes no holiday
Viral video sparks dueling protests over trans rights outside LA spa
More TOP STORIES News